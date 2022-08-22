UVA Health helping healthcare workers who experience workplace violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new federal study says that healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than in any other industry, and that most instances go unreported.

UVA Health is trying to make sure that its staff stays safe.

“One thing that we’re trying to do as part of our work is increased reporting of these events so that we can help support our team members. We’re all here to take great care of the patients, but it’s really important that our employees feel safe at work so they can deliver that great care,” Susan Jackiewicz with UVA Health said.

Aggression towards workers intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, and almost half of the nurses in a national survey say they’ve seen it where they work.

To that end, UVA Health has created an initiative for healthcare workers.

“That committee has a range of experts across UVA Health, but it also has a range of frontline team members that are part of that committee so they can give first-hand experience. They can give also first-hand advice about our interventions, and what’s effective and what’s not effective,” Nurse Ava Speciale said.

The main mission is to provide resources and strengthening training for how employees deal with workplace violence.

