Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

UVA Health helping healthcare workers who experience workplace violence

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new federal study says that healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than in any other industry, and that most instances go unreported.

UVA Health is trying to make sure that its staff stays safe.

“One thing that we’re trying to do as part of our work is increased reporting of these events so that we can help support our team members. We’re all here to take great care of the patients, but it’s really important that our employees feel safe at work so they can deliver that great care,” Susan Jackiewicz with UVA Health said.

Aggression towards workers intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, and almost half of the nurses in a national survey say they’ve seen it where they work.

To that end, UVA Health has created an initiative for healthcare workers.

“That committee has a range of experts across UVA Health, but it also has a range of frontline team members that are part of that committee so they can give first-hand experience. They can give also first-hand advice about our interventions, and what’s effective and what’s not effective,” Nurse Ava Speciale said.

The main mission is to provide resources and strengthening training for how employees deal with workplace violence.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours
The event was held at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.
Richmond gun buyback event shuts down early after overwhelming response
Officials say the gas leak was caused after a teen driver mistook her gas pedal for her break...
‘I ran out the back door & the smell just hit me’: Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Between 1740 and 1970, Lantz Mills, Virginia, was home to many families with a mix of hearing...
Traveling exhibit from Library of Virginia features Virginia’s deaf, shared signing community
Police said these photos were capture on doorbell cameras.
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Richmond Police looking for a man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
A concerning pattern of overdoses in Chesterfield County is now raising the alarm on the opioid...
String of overdoses in Chesterfield raises alarm on opioid crisis
Mayor Sam Parham says getting rid of the former Ramada Inn has been one of the biggest issues...
Demolition beginning for blighted Petersburg Ramada Inn