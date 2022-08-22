Healthcare Pros
School counselor remained in job 20 months after arrest

At the time, he was a school counselor at Fairfax County Public Schools.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -A counselor for Virginia’s largest public school system kept his job for more than a year and a half after his arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia has processes in place to prevent sex offenders from working in K-12 schools, but it’s unclear at which point in the process there was a breakdown.

Darren Thornton, 50, was arrested in an undercover chat operation in Chesterfield in November 2020.

At the time, he was employed by Fairfax County Public Schools as a school counselor.

