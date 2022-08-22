Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed nationalist’s daughter

The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a bombing. (Source: CNN/BAZA/Russia 24/Tsargrad TV/neuromir.tv/TCH TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top counterintelligence agency on Monday blamed Ukrainian spy agencies have organized the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the main KGB successor agency, said that the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”

Dugina was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian nationalist ideologist who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain.”

It charged that the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen, who left Russia for Estonia after the killing.

The FSB said that the suspect, Natalya Vovk, rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived and shadowed her. Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival, which Alexander Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.

Ukraine has previously denied any involvement in the killing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
Officials say the gas leak was caused after a teen driver mistook her gas pedal for her break...
‘I ran out the back door & the smell just hit me’: Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak
The event was held at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.
Richmond holds gun buyback event, shut down after overwhelming response
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Riddick Parker was the principal of George Wythe High School.
George Wythe High School principal dies

Latest News

Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld theater chain confirms it’s considering bankruptcy
Some families affected by the Robb Elementary School mass shooting are suing.
Class-action lawsuit filed for Uvalde massacre
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.37 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices drop 6 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy