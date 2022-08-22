Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police searching for teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield

One resident caught the teen suspect on her ring camera.
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
By Macy Moors
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents are shaken up after one suspect shot a BB gun into several front doors and damaged multiple mailboxes on Tallywood Lane in Chesterfield County.

Chester resident Jacqueline Bird captured the frightening moments on her ring camera.

“It’s scary, just scary because he had this blank stare, and he just cocked that gun and kept shooting,” Bird said.

The incident happened on Saturday when police responded to a call for a vandalized mailbox around 3 a.m.

They came to find nine mailboxes were vandalized, and five different front doors were shot at.

“This is my beautiful door,” Bird said.

Bird has two grandchildren—one with autism.

“My first thought was, what if he was running through the house when that happened? What if he came outside to get his cat,” Bird said.

Her neighbor Michele Erwin was also a victim of the incident. Erwin’s mailbox is damaged, and she has multiple bullet holes in her front door.

“He was not nervous at all. He just stood there and shot five different houses. Didn’t run away or anything,” Erwin said.

Erwin says she and neighbors believe the suspect wasn’t acting alone. She says they think there were three teens involved.

Erwin also says the suspect stole a firearm from the farmhouse behind her residence.

Chesterfield Police have not confirmed any of these details.

As the investigation continues, Erwin says she’ll be wrecked with worry until they catch the culprit.

“Last night, I woke up about 3:30 a.m. to get water, and I wouldn’t come downstairs because I was nervous,” Erwin said. “We have ordered every type of light and security camera you can get.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

