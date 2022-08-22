News to Know for Aug. 22: First day of school; Wendy’s E. Coli outbreak; Chesterfield overdoses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of Central Virginia students head back to school today, here’s a look at our top headlines for this Monday!

Class is in Session!

It’s the first day of school for thousands of kids across Central Virginia.

Students in Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland, Nottoway, Powhatan, and West Point head back to the classroom this morning!

To send us pictures of your kiddos, click here.

Warning for Parents!

Police are warning parents to be careful about what information they post about their children.

The “about me” and “back to school” boards have become quite popular recently.

Avoid putting your child’s teacher, grade, and school, but if you take that picture and maybe send it to a relative, make sure they don’t post it on social media.

Police also urge you to keep an extra eye out for those school buses and children at bus stops as you head to school or work.

Suspected Mass Overdose in Chesterfield

(NBC12)

Police say three people were hospitalized after a suspected mass overdose on Saturday night.

Officials say it occurred at Dorel Court in North Chesterfield shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose. Police were unable to provide an update on the condition of those three people as of Sunday, Aug. 21.

Nobody has been charged, but the incident is still under investigation.

25-year-old Cold Case Goes to Trial

John Howard is charged with murdering Linda Lunsford.

Officials say the 38-year-old mother of five disappeared in 1996 after working at the Midlothian Walmart.

Howard was charged with first-degree murder in May of 2021.

Wendy’s E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37 people in four states. (CNN)

The fast food chain is removing romaine lettuce from sandwiches at select restaurants following an E. Coli outbreak.

Nearly 40 illnesses have been documented in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The CDC is investigating to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak.

The agency also does not recommend that people avoid eating at Wendy’s or stop consuming romaine in general.

Grab the Rain Coat & Umbrella for the Kiddos!

It’s going to be a rainy start this week, but the good news is it will be seasonably dry the next few days!

After the early morning rain, there will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with a few showers possible.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.