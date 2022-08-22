Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Monday Forecast: Some Early morning rain, then some scattered PM Storms

Drying out Tuesday and Wednesday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some rain to start the week, then some seasonably dry weather for a couple of days.

Monday: Early morning rain, then Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain chance near 100% for the early morning, then PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny with a slight drop in humidity. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny, Isolated PM storm possible. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
Officials say the gas leak was caused after a teen driver mistook her gas pedal for her break...
‘I ran out the back door & the smell just hit me’: Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak
The event was held at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.
Richmond holds gun buyback event, shut down after overwhelming response
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Riddick Parker was the principal of George Wythe High School.
George Wythe High School principal dies

Latest News

Forecast: Seasonable weather pattern next few days
More Showers & Storms Likely to Start the Work Week
Sunday morning forecast: Shower & Storm Chances Increase Today
Forecast: Storm chances increase on Sunday
Muggy with hit and miss showers and storms Saturday and Sunday
Saturday Forecast: Hit and miss showers and storms this weekend