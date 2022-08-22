Monday Forecast: Some Early morning rain, then some scattered PM Storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some rain to start the week, then some seasonably dry weather for a couple of days.

Monday: Early morning rain, then Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain chance near 100% for the early morning, then PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny with a slight drop in humidity. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny, Isolated PM storm possible. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.