Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.

Police say a man was shot in Richmond Sunday evening
Police say a man was shot in Richmond Sunday evening(Source: NBC12,)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening.

Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim.

He later showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

There was no information released about a possible, but if you have any information about this crime call Richmond police.

