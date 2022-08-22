Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening.

Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim.

He later showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

There was no information released about a possible, but if you have any information about this crime call Richmond police.

