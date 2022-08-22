Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Henrico middle school eliminates ‘Indians’ mascot, logo

Students and administrators announced in June that the school will retire the "Indians"...
Students and administrators announced in June that the school will retire the "Indians" nickname and logo.(Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a two-year student-led effort, a Henrico County middle school has dropped its longtime mascot ahead of the new school year.

In June, students and administrators at John Rolfe Middle School announced at a school board meeting that the school will retire its longtime “Indians” nickname and logo.

The school division says students chose the nickname “Jaguars” because they wanted a mascot that embodied qualities such as success, strength, pride, kindness, hope, and resilience.

John Rolfe students spoke with members and clergy of the Samaria Baptist Church in Charles City County - which includes members of the Chickahominy Tribe and shares historical ties with the tribe.

“I am overwhelmed with joy to see a class assignment inspire genuine inquiry, dialogue, and research which ultimately initiated change,” said Debbie George, the school’s former principal.

John Rolfe’s new principal Darryl Johnson spoke about the new change coming to the school.

“This student-led initiative illustrates the pride, innovation, and unity I’ve found since arriving. Go Jaguars!”

The school is named after colonist John Rolfe whose 1612 tobacco production at Henrico County’s Varina Farms helped make the Virginia Colony profitable.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
The event was held at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.
Richmond gun buyback event shuts down early after overwhelming response
Officials say the gas leak was caused after a teen driver mistook her gas pedal for her break...
‘I ran out the back door & the smell just hit me’: Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Riddick Parker was the principal of George Wythe High School.
George Wythe High School principal dies

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Superintendent Merv Daugherty greets students as they attend their first day of school at...
‘Every class is filled’: Chesterfield Schools works to fill vacancies as students head back to class
crash on Powhite Parkway
Crash closes part of Powhite Parkway
A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway