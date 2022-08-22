Former Rocky Mount officer convicted, sentenced in Jan. 6 riots appeals

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced last week for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots has begun the appeals process.

Thomas Robertson’s attorney, Mark Rollins, submitted to the Washington D.C. District Court a notice of appeal Monday. It identifies as the subject of the appeal all counts, judgement and the sentence for Robertson entered on August 11.

Robertson was arrested shortly after the insurrection. A jury convicted him in April of six charges including Civil Disorder.

Last week a judge sentenced him to seven years in prison, saying it might have been lighter if Robertson had made different choices after his arrest.

Robertson is being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail but last week asked to be transferred to a different facility closer to his home of Rocky Mount.

