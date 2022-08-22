Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash shut down a portion of Powhite Parkway on Monday morning into the evening.

The crash involved a log truck near the Virginia 146-Powhite Parkway interchange heading south.

A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely. (WWBT)

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries around 10:30 a.m.

Traffic Advisory: RPD Officers are working a traffic incident that has occurred on the Northside of the Powhite Parkway Bridge. All South bound lanes have been closed, and two North bound lanes remain open.

Please be advised as officers work to clear the area. #RPD #KeepRVASafe pic.twitter.com/XqcCeztuYX — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 22, 2022

Witness video captured the incident moments after the crash:

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash. All lanes were cleared around 7:30 p.m.

