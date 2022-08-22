Healthcare Pros
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash shut down a portion of Powhite Parkway on Monday morning into the evening.

The crash involved a log truck near the Virginia 146-Powhite Parkway interchange heading south.

A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries around 10:30 a.m.

Witness video captured the incident moments after the crash:

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash. All lanes were cleared around 7:30 p.m.

