Atlanta police: 3 shot in Midtown neighborhood; residents advised to stay off streets

FILE IMAGE - Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report...
FILE IMAGE - Police are on the scene of an "active situation" in Midtown Atlanta after a report that three people had been shot Monday.
By Joyce Lupiani and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report that three people had been shot Monday.

The shooter is not in custody at this time, police said on Twitter. They advised people to stay off the streets in that area as officers search.

Officials will provide an update when available, police said.

