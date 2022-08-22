Healthcare Pros
81-year-old dies after crashing truck into tree in Powhatan

Police say the man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Aug. 22, 2022
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 81-year-old is dead after crashing his pickup truck into a tree in Powhatan County.

On Friday, Aug. 19 at 11:05 a.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred westbound on Anderson Highway.

According to officials, a 2017 GMC 1500 pickup ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The driver, 81-year-old Joseph Rogers Stanley of Dillwyn, Va., was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This crash continues to remain under investigation.

