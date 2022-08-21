Healthcare Pros
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say three people were hospitalized after a suspected mass overdose on Saturday night.

Officials say it occurred at Dorel Court in North Chesterfield shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose. Police were unable to provide an update on the condition of those three people as of Sunday, Aug. 21.

Nobody has been charged, but the incident is still under investigation.

