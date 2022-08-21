Healthcare Pros
Shenandoah National Park reinstates mandatory mask-wearing in buildings

Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WWBT) - Shenandoah National Park has reinstated mandatory mask-wearing in park buildings effective Monday, Aug. 22.

The masking policy update is in response to high transmission rates in the area of the park. Everyone over two must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service like park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops and restaurants.

“We monitor local community levels and respond when transmission levels are high,” said Superintendent Pat Kenney. “The trigger to require masking is when the majority of the counties that the park resides in move into high transmission status.”

CDC community levels are released weekly. The park system will make adjustments in requirements will be made in accordance. Keep up to date with current masking conditions here.

