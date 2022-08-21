Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond holds gun buyback event, shut down after overwhelming response

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond city leaders call its first “gun buyback program” event a huge success.

The event had to be shut down after just about 4 hours because of the overwhelming response.

The city was giving out thousands of dollars in gift cards. The city was giving the following amounts for guns returned:

  • $250 for an assault rifle
  • $200 for a handgun
  • $150 for a rifle
  • $25 for an inoperable gun

The event started at Liberation church at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and shut down around 2:30 p.m. due to an overwhleming response of people.

The guns collected will be turned into art with the help of the Robby Poblete Foundation.

The event is a part of Mayor Levar Stoney’s push to get guns off the street and curb violence.

We’ll learn more about how many and what kinds of guns were collected in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41 of Maryland, was charged with driving under the influence,...
Man charged with DUI after injuring Virginia firefighter, passengers in accident
Riddick Parker was the principal of George Wythe High School.
George Wythe High School principal dies
Officials say the gas leak was caused after a teen driver mistook her gas pedal for her break...
‘I ran out the back door & the smell just hit me’: Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak
The department’s Vice Investigations Team conducted the two-day operation targeting individuals...
9 men arrested during online sex operation

Latest News

The RVA Duck Race sold over 15,000 ducks to race along the James.
Thousands come out to RVA’s Duck Race on Brown’s Island
NBC12 Anchor Ashley Hendricks and Meteorologist Ros Runner tasted the latest limited edition...
What does Coke 'Dreamworld' taste like?
The event was held at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.
Richmond holds gun buyback event
A juvenile is now being charged with reckless driving.
Car crashes into Chesterfield building causing gas leak