Richmond holds gun buyback event, shut down after overwhelming response

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond city leaders call its first “gun buyback program” event a huge success.

The event had to be shut down after just about 4 hours because of the overwhelming response.

The city was giving out thousands of dollars in gift cards. The city was giving the following amounts for guns returned:

$250 for an assault rifle

$200 for a handgun

$150 for a rifle

$25 for an inoperable gun

The event started at Liberation church at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and shut down around 2:30 p.m. due to an overwhleming response of people.

The guns collected will be turned into art with the help of the Robby Poblete Foundation.

The event is a part of Mayor Levar Stoney’s push to get guns off the street and curb violence.

We’ll learn more about how many and what kinds of guns were collected in the weeks to come.

