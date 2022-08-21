Forecast: Shower & Storm Chances Increase Today
More Showers & Storms Likely to Start the Work Week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and humid today with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon and evening.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, those will diminish overnight. Lows around 70°. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely again, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny with just a slight chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
