Forecast: Shower & Storm Chances Increase Today

More Showers & Storms Likely to Start the Work Week
By Ros Runner
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and humid today with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon and evening.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely this evening, those will diminish overnight. Lows around 70°. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely again, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with just a slight chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

