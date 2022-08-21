Healthcare Pros
Back to school drive held at Liberation Church

By Emily Yinger
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Over 500 kids came out for the “Back to School Drive” at Liberation Church. The event gave kids a chance to get some essential supplies to start the school year. For many kids, it’s the first time since the start of the pandemic they’re finally going back to class in-person.

“I’m going into 5th grade and I’m really excited to go back to school,” said Geremiah Thompson.

In-person classes means updating the back to school checklist. The event gave kids a chance to get a haircut and have a health screening. Free backpacks and school supplies were also available at the event along with food and games.

Liberation Church said its mission is simple. The church wants to help families who might otherwise struggle to afford back to school necessities. With inflation costs going up, getting a child ready to go back to school is even more expensive now than it was a year ago.

“We all know that inflation is crazy right so we just want to make sure that we can remove the barriers right so like again if a kid can have a nice haircut, all the supplies they need, we’ve taken something off that parent’s plate that they don’t have to worry about,” explained Jay Patrick who serves as the Pastor of Liberation Church.

The “Back to School Drive” aimed to give kids the ability to head back to class in style.

“I remember back to school when I was a kid and it was the highlight of you know my summer going back to school shopping getting new shoes and getting my hair cut you know those things were really sentimental and so you want to provide the opportunity for every child to go back to school with the confidence that they need,” stated Liberation Church Campus Pastor Ashley Patrick.

To further help with families who may be struggling due to inflation costs, Liberation Church will host a a National Back to Church Sunday on September 18th where they will be giving away gas gift cards.

