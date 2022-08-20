Stuff the Bus event to help thousands of Chesterfield students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Midlothian on Saturday, people were out stuffing the bus with school supplies for students. Parents are expected to spend more than $600 on supplies per child for the start of the school year. The “Stuff the Bus” event aims to reduce that cost.

All of the school supply donations will be used to help Chesterfield County School students start the year off strong.

“It’s all the basics that everyone is shopping for the pencils, the markers, the paper the notebooks. Seems to be coming in right across the board everything that we need,” said Josh Forkey who works at SouthState Bank.

The supplies will be given to kids across the county with an emphasis on those facing financial hardship.

”We’ll work with our partners in the schools to identify you know which schools need what and we’re hoping to get all of the supplies out to the schools next week,” said Tyren Frazier who serves as the Executive Director for Chesterfield Education Foundation.

There are over 63,000 students across the school system. Over 20,000 of those students are categorized as economically disadvantaged. The boxes of school items that filled the bus will be used to help bridge that gap.

“We heavily rely on the community to make sure that our kids in Chesterfield have exactly what they need in order to be successful,” Frazier explained.

The event was a collaboration between Chesterfield Education Foundation and SouthState Bank. Chesterfield students head back to the classroom next week.

