Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast

This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential Tropical Cyclone Four.(NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm is heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area, and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.

That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph ( 20 kph), and could become a tropical storm before hitting land late Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Riddick Parker was the principal of George Wythe High School.
George Wythe High School principal dies
The department’s Vice Investigations Team conducted the two-day operation targeting individuals...
9 men arrested during online sex operation
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Latest News

A judge's ruling has blocked the Utah ban on transgender girls playing school sports. (KSTU)
Judge's ruling blocks Utah ban on transgender girls playing school sports
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
At least 20 people were killed after gunmen storm upscale hotel in Somalia, according to police.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River.
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.