Petersburg to receive $2.6 million to demolish former Ramada Inn

Former Ramada Inn in Petersburg
Former Ramada Inn in Petersburg(Petersburg City Govt.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The former Ramada Inn that’s been dilapidated for years in Petersburg will be demolished.

It was built in 1973 and closed in 2012.

The city claimed numerous violation notices went unanswered by the property owner.

Petersburg is getting $2.6 million from the General Assembly to demolish and revitalize the former site.

“The funding was provided by the General Assembly,” said Mayor Sam Parham. “Petersburg thanks Governor Youngkin, Senator Morrissey, and Delegate Taylor for advancing this project.”

The old hotel is expected to be down by the end of the year.

