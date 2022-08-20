Man charged with DUI after injuring Virginia firefighter, passengers in accident

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a Stafford firefighter and four passengers in a car crash.

On Aug. 18 at 11:08 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on I-95 North at the 134-mile marker and found a Stafford County firetruck had been struck in the rear by an intoxicated driver. One firefighter and four passengers were injured in the crash.

The passengers were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The firefighter was treated for his injuries at the hospital and later released.

Deputies identified the driver as 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya. The deputy at the scene discovered three of Rodriguez-Montoya’s children in the vehicle’s back seat were not adequately secured.

Rodriguez-Montoya was charged with a DUI, reckless driving, DUI Maiming, felony child neglect and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.