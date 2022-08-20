Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River.
The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September.

The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:

  • Appomattox and Buckingham Counties
  • Chesterfield County
  • City of Lynchburg
  • City of Petersburg
  • City of Richmond
  • Goochland County
  • Henrico County

Specific cleanup sites in Chesterfield include Dutch Gap Boat Landing Conservation Area, Falling Creek Ironworks Park and Falling Creek Reservoir.

Volunteers should remember to wear closed-toe shoes and to bring gloves, masks, trash bags, grabbers, water, insect repellent and sunscreen. The cleanup is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Click/tap here to register or to find out more.

