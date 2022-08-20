James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September.

The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:

Appomattox and Buckingham Counties

Chesterfield County

City of Lynchburg

City of Petersburg

City of Richmond

Goochland County

Henrico County

Specific cleanup sites in Chesterfield include Dutch Gap Boat Landing Conservation Area, Falling Creek Ironworks Park and Falling Creek Reservoir.

Volunteers should remember to wear closed-toe shoes and to bring gloves, masks, trash bags, grabbers, water, insect repellent and sunscreen. The cleanup is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Click/tap here to register or to find out more.

