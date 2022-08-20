Healthcare Pros
‘I ran out the back door & the smell just hit me’: Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A car crashed into a Chesterfield building, leading to a natural gas leak.

Police say a car crashed into a building in the 1100 block of East Briar Patch Drive around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Officials say the teen driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake, which led to the crash. No one was in the building at the time of the crash, but officials say the gas leak was active for about 30 minutes.

“I was downstairs doing a few things. My wife was upstairs. We heard this loud, huge crash. I thought she fell. She thought I fell,” said one neighbor reacting to the crash. “I ran out the back door, and the wall of gas fumes just hit me.”

A juvenile girl is now being charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

