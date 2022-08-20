Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Shower & Storm Chances Increase This Weekend

Highest Chance of Rain Arrives Sunday and Monday
By Ros Runner
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Muggy with hit and miss showers and storms Saturday with an increasing chance by Sunday afternoon and evening

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday night: A spotty evening shower or storm is possible, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30% early)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with just a slight chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

