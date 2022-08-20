Healthcare Pros
Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts

Attorney General Jason Miyares
Attorney General Jason Miyares(wdbj7)
By DENISE LAVOIE AP Legal Affairs Writer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former Virginia official has filed a defamation lawsuit against Attorney General Jason Miyares and his staff after she lost her job over social media posts praising the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Monique Miles alleges in her lawsuit that Miyares and members of his staff damaged her professional reputation when a spokesperson told the media she had resigned and that she was not transparent during her initial interviews for the job.

Miles said she was forced out of her job and that she was never asked about her political views during her interviews.

The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages.

