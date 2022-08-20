Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police and EMS are on the scene of a car into a building in the 1100 block of East Briar Patch Drive.
Officials say the crash has caused a natural gas leak. They are asking people to avoid the area.
A juvenile is now being charged with reckless driving.
Details are limited at this time. Police have not said what led up to the crash.
