Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak

Gas leak caused by car crash into building
Gas leak caused by car crash into building(Source: Chesterfield County Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police and EMS are on the scene of a car into a building in the 1100 block of East Briar Patch Drive.

Officials say the crash has caused a natural gas leak. They are asking people to avoid the area.

A juvenile is now being charged with reckless driving.

Details are limited at this time. Police have not said what led up to the crash.

