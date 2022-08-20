Car crash in Chesterfield leads to natural gas leak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police and EMS are on the scene of a car into a building in the 1100 block of East Briar Patch Drive.

Officials say the crash has caused a natural gas leak. They are asking people to avoid the area.

A juvenile is now being charged with reckless driving.

Details are limited at this time. Police have not said what led up to the crash.

