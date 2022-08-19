Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman celebrating 100th birthday still raises and sells cattle

Ethel Diehl turned 100 on Aug. 4, but got another celebration Aug. 18 in Salina when she went to sale some of her cattle.
By Austin Morton and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Age is no factor for 100-year-old Ethel Diehl. She still prefers to work, raising and selling cattle.

“I prefer working to just doing nothing, watching TV, you know, or reading books,” she told KWCH. “I want to do my work first and then I have my evenings for that.”

Diehl turned 100 on Aug. 4 but was treated to another birthday celebration this week while selling her cattle in Kansas.

Having lived on a dairy farm as a child, Diehl has been around livestock most of her life, and she’s been raising cattle for the better part of a century.

“I’ve always done it since I got married in 1944,” Diehl said. “Because I lived on a farm, married a farmer, always had cattle, still do.”

She said staying active helps her manage the farm, even after her husband’s death.

“Because I worked and got in and out of four-wheel-drive trucks and things like that, I had the muscular ability to continue,” she said. “Never spent a day where I didn’t work, unless I was ill.”

The working mentality is also what Diehl believes the younger generations should adopt to have long and prosperous lives.

“Work. It’s a great benefit,” she said. “You need to be active, be a participant in what you’re doing. And really, you have to enjoy it. There’s all kinds of jobs, and what suits one does not suit another.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Police: Body of man who jumped off Route 10 bridge recovered from river
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships for Virginia students
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime...
Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

Latest News

FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
A cat tested positive for rabies in Dinwiddie County recently.
Cat tests positive for rabies in Dinwiddie County
A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of...
‘Beatle’ Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban