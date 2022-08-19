News to Know for Aug. 19: Youngkin reacts to SOL test results; Apple security flaw; RVA Duck Race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

The Results Are In

State school leaders say in-person instruction matters and it shows through statewide data.

State leaders are all in agreement - in-person instruction is vital for students in Virginia - after new SOL testing results show numbers are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

66 percent of students passed math last year, down 16 points from the 2018-2019 school year.

In that same time frame - a five-point drop in passing rates for reading, and science - numbers dropped from an 80 percent passing rate to 66 percent.

School leaders remain optimistic they’ll get students back on track.

Governor Glenn Youngkin reacted to those results yesterday.

Attention Apple Users!

Apple is detailing serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, and Macs that could potentially allow hackers to take complete control of the devices.

Apple is now recommending that you make sure your device is updated.

This applies to the iPhone 6s, and all models that followed - along with newer iPads and Mac computers running on the “MacOS Monterey.”

Commercial spyware companies are known for using these types of flaws to introduce malware.

Rabid Cat Found!

Petersburg Animal Care and Control is asking all pet owners to be on high alert after a cat tests positive for rabies.

Now, crews are planning to set traps for feral cats and other wild animals in the area it was found, to see if the virus has spread.

They’re also asking for residents to keep a close eye on any pets - make sure they stay inside. If possible, away from other feral animals until the alert is lifted.

RVA Duck Race is Happening Tomorrow!

The Autism Society of Central Virginia is hosting the race from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Brown’s Island.

Entries start at just seven dollars, and there are some big prizes if your duck is in the first 10 to cross the finish line - including a $10,000 grand prize.

For more information, click here.

How’s the Weather?

It will be a beautiful day, but clouds will increase as the day goes on.

The increase in clouds could lead to an isolated shower or storm overnight.

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid-80s.

