Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

News to Know for Aug. 19: Youngkin reacts to SOL test results; Apple security flaw; RVA Duck Race

Apple is detailing serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, and Macs that could...
Apple is detailing serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, and Macs that could potentially allow hackers to take complete control of the devices.
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

The Results Are In

State school leaders say in-person instruction matters and it shows through statewide data.

State leaders are all in agreement - in-person instruction is vital for students in Virginia - after new SOL testing results show numbers are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

66 percent of students passed math last year, down 16 points from the 2018-2019 school year.

In that same time frame - a five-point drop in passing rates for reading, and science - numbers dropped from an 80 percent passing rate to 66 percent.

School leaders remain optimistic they’ll get students back on track.

Governor Glenn Youngkin reacted to those results yesterday.

Attention Apple Users!

(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)(Andy Wong | AP)

Apple is detailing serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, and Macs that could potentially allow hackers to take complete control of the devices.

Apple is now recommending that you make sure your device is updated.

This applies to the iPhone 6s, and all models that followed - along with newer iPads and Mac computers running on the “MacOS Monterey.”

Commercial spyware companies are known for using these types of flaws to introduce malware.

Rabid Cat Found!

Petersburg Animal Care and Control is asking all pet owners to be on high alert after a cat tests positive for rabies.

Now, crews are planning to set traps for feral cats and other wild animals in the area it was found, to see if the virus has spread.

They’re also asking for residents to keep a close eye on any pets - make sure they stay inside. If possible, away from other feral animals until the alert is lifted.

RVA Duck Race is Happening Tomorrow!

The Autism Society of Central Virginia is hosting the race from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Brown’s Island.

Entries start at just seven dollars, and there are some big prizes if your duck is in the first 10 to cross the finish line - including a $10,000 grand prize.

For more information, click here.

How’s the Weather?

It will be a beautiful day, but clouds will increase as the day goes on.

The increase in clouds could lead to an isolated shower or storm overnight.

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Police: Body of man who jumped off Route 10 bridge recovered from river
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime...
Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Latest News

POLICE LIGHTS
Three children safe after abduction attempt in Floyd County
Rabid cat found in Petersburg
Rabid cat found in Petersburg
RVA Duck Race at Brown's Island this Saturday
RVA Duck Race at Brown's Island this Saturday
Cyclists rode down to Ashland and back to Crump park.
Memorial and recovery ride held for two cyclists hit by alleged drunk driver