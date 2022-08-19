Healthcare Pros
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Altria Theater in December

Seinfeld will perform at the Altria Theater on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Seinfeld will perform at the Altria Theater on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.(Altria Theater)
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Award-winning comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be making a stop in Richmond in December.

Seinfeld will perform at the Altria Theater on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. to showcase his newest stand-up routine.

The comedian is best known for his NBC show “Seinfeld” which ran for nine seasons and won numerous awards.

Tickets are on sale now, click here to learn more.

