Jerry Seinfeld coming to Altria Theater in December

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Award-winning comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be making a stop in Richmond in December.

Seinfeld will perform at the Altria Theater on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. to showcase his newest stand-up routine.

The comedian is best known for his NBC show “Seinfeld” which ran for nine seasons and won numerous awards.

