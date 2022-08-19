Henrico Schools create bus tracker phone app

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Schools are facing several challenges as children head back to class this year, including getting students to school.

The nationwide bus driver shortage is still being felt here at home, but Henrico County Public Schools are working to ease the burden through a new school bus tracking phone app called “Edulog Parent Portal App.”

It’s free and easy to download through the Apple Store or Google Play.

“It will allow our parents to identify locations, bus schedules, and also loading and unloading. So, if a parent is at work, they can see what time their child was picked up, that they were picked up, and when they were dropped off,” Henrico Public Schools Chief of Operations Lenny Pritchard said.

Pritchard says the goal is to build better communication between parents and staff. He says it could also minimize delayed bus routes since the division is still down 79 drivers.

“I think there’s so many opportunities out there right now; everything is so competitive. Everybody’s starting wages are going up and up,” Pritchard said.

The average starting salary is around $17 an hour.

New drivers could earn a $3,000 sign-on bonus in installments throughout the school year. Plus, drivers could also now receive $1,000 for exemplifying driver safety and $1,000 for stellar attendance per quarter.

“The money offered is good money, but also the benefits that come along with that. A retirement plan, medical, dental,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard says nearly 450 bus drivers will cover 1,600 bus routes when Henrico students return to classrooms on Aug. 29.

“The first two weeks of school is usually pretty crazy, so we expect we’re going to have some kind of delays, and things may not go as planned,” Pritchard said.

Click here for more information and how to download the phone app.

