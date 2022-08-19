George Wythe High School principal dies
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The principal of George Wythe High School, Riddick Parker, has died.
“Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart and soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a social media post.
The cause of Parker’s death has not been released, but sources say he died in a bicycle accident.
Kamras said that information about a memorial service is “forthcoming.”
