Friday Forecast: Beautiful day, clouds increase as the day goes on

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be a beautiful day, but clouds will increase as the day goes on.

Friday: Increasing clouds with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday Overnight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s.

Saturday: Scattered morning showers and a few storms possible. A few showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

