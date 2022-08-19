Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder drops lawsuit against VCU leaders

RICHMOND, Va. - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder has withdrawn a lawsuit he filed against leaders of the public university in Richmond where he works following a personnel dispute.

Court records show Wilder filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the matter Thursday.

A judge has issued an order closing the case. Spokespeople for Wilder and Virginia Commonwealth University declined to comment to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The dispute at the center of the lawsuit began earlier this year when a former VCU employee sent Wilder a series of texts critical of the Democrat’s ties to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Wilder perceived the employee’s words as harassment and expressed dissatisfaction months later when VCU had not fired him.

