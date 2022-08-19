Healthcare Pros
Cat tests positive for rabies in Dinwiddie County

The cat charged at someone near Duncan Road on Aug. 14
A cat tested positive for rabies in Dinwiddie County recently.
A cat tested positive for rabies in Dinwiddie County recently.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A cat tested positive for rabies after charging at a person on Sunday near Duncan Road in North Dinwiddie County.

Health officials say the domestic female cat was small with short black hair.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Duncan Road and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected cat,“ said Crater District Health Department Director Alton Hart Jr. “The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies.”

“The Dinwiddie Health Department and Dinwiddie County Animal Control continue to encourage animal owners to confirm that all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, are current,” the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release.

This is the second cat to test positive for rabies in the area recently.

On Thursday, the Petersburg Bureau of Police posted to social media that a rabid cat was found in the Delectable Heights area of the city.

Petersburg Animal Care and Control has set traps for feral cats and other wild animals in the area.

“It is believed that many feral animals came in contact with the rabid cat,” the City of Petersburg said in a news release.

For more information about rabies, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

