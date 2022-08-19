Healthcare Pros
‘Beatle’ Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages

A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of...
A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.(US Army)
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A British man nicknamed one of The Beatles by his captives because of his English accent has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of four U.S. hostages captured by the Islamic State.

Prosecutors say El Shafee Elsheikh is the most notorious member of the Islamic State ever to be convicted at trial in a U.S. court.

A jury found him guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

All but Mueller were executed in videotaped beheadings circulated online.

Roughly two dozen Westerners were taken captive a decade ago by a notorious group of captors nicknamed “The Beatles” for their British accents.

Surviving witnesses testified about beatings, torture and other acts of cruelty.

Elsheikh lawyer said at Friday’s sentencing hearing that he is appealing the conviction.

