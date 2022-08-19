Healthcare Pros
9 men arrested during online sex operation

The department's Vice Investigations Team conducted the two-day operation targeting individuals who solicit juveniles online for sexual services.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Nine men were arrested during an online sex operation conducted by Henrico Police last week.

The department’s Vice Investigations Team conducted the two-day operation targeting individuals who solicit juveniles online for sexual services.

Police say these individuals then attempted to meet up with the juveniles in Henrico and eight of the men were arrested in that same location.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

  • Curtis Crabtree (Henrico): Use of a communication device to solicit a minor (x3)
  • David Eric Dobrick (Chesterfield): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
  • Clifton Williams II (Mechanicsville): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
  • Malik Shaheen Stover (Richmond): Use of a communication device to solicit a minor (x2), and possession of Schedule I or II drugs
  • John Kwaku Armah Hammond (Henrico): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
  • James Markham (Henrico): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
  • Antoine Reavis (Richmond): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
  • Blake Dickerson (Henrico): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
  • Jason Cox (Henrico): Use of a communication device to solicit a minor (x5)

