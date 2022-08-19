9 men arrested during online sex operation

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Nine men were arrested during an online sex operation conducted by Henrico Police last week.

The department’s Vice Investigations Team conducted the two-day operation targeting individuals who solicit juveniles online for sexual services.

Police say these individuals then attempted to meet up with the juveniles in Henrico and eight of the men were arrested in that same location.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Curtis Crabtree (Henrico): Use of a communication device to solicit a minor (x3)

David Eric Dobrick (Chesterfield): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor

Clifton Williams II (Mechanicsville): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor

Malik Shaheen Stover (Richmond): Use of a communication device to solicit a minor (x2), and possession of Schedule I or II drugs

John Kwaku Armah Hammond (Henrico): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor

James Markham (Henrico): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor

Antoine Reavis (Richmond): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor

Blake Dickerson (Henrico): Solicitation of minor for prostitution, and use of a communication device to solicit a minor

Jason Cox (Henrico): Use of a communication device to solicit a minor (x5)

