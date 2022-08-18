Healthcare Pros
UVA launches new guaranteed interviews program

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA has partnered with employers to offer a new guaranteed interview program for certificate students.

The goal of this new program is to help give nontraditional students an opportunity for jobs in high demand fields.

UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies says that this program will serve both students and employers.

“Even though these students have professional work experience, they may not have it in this new area. We want to help them get their foot in the door, and to have an opportunity to to interview. At the very least, it’s a chance for our students and alumni to practice those particular career skills,” Program Director Hollie Lee said.

They have partnered with three companies so far, but hope to expand soon.

The school’s partner companies include Alpha Omega IntegrationCoastal Cloud, and Definitive Logic

