US transportation secretary touts $18.4M for Arthur Ashe Bridge work

The United States Transportation Secretary is touting federal dollars set to replace an aging...
The United States Transportation Secretary is touting federal dollars set to replace an aging bridge in Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Transportation Secretary is touting federal dollars set to replace an aging bridge in Richmond.

The City will receive $18.4 million to replace the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge.

The renovations will focus on the bridge over the CSX railroad tracks that divide Scott’s Addition and the Diamond District.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the project will improve safety by reducing crashes in a high-crash areas.

An estimated construction timeline is listed below:

  • Design Completion/Environmental/Utility - October 2025
  • Construction Begin - March 2026
  • Construction Completion - March 2028

