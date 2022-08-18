US transportation secretary touts $18.4M for Arthur Ashe Bridge work

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Transportation Secretary is touting federal dollars set to replace an aging bridge in Richmond.

The City will receive $18.4 million to replace the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge.

The renovations will focus on the bridge over the CSX railroad tracks that divide Scott’s Addition and the Diamond District.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the project will improve safety by reducing crashes in a high-crash areas.

An estimated construction timeline is listed below:

Design Completion/Environmental/Utility - October 2025

Construction Begin - March 2026

Construction Completion - March 2028

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.