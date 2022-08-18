Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: Another beautiful, dry summer day

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday will be another beautiful and dry summer day, but rain chances go up into the start of the weekend.

Thursday: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday Overnight: A cloudy night with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, especially during the morning and afternoon. Lows near 70, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a stray shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

