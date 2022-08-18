Richmond organization raises $4.4 million for families experiencing homelessness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond organization has announced it’s raised over $4 million to help families in the area experiencing homelessness.

Housing Families First recently completed its Opening Doors for Families Campaign, and the organization says it plans to use the $4.4 million raised to help expand services to 300 additional families dealing with homelessness annually.

“Homelessness is a community issue and it takes the community’s support to create actionable solutions that work,” Kelly Evans, president of the organization’s board of directors said. “To all of the organizations and individuals who made this happen, you were the solution and we are eternally grateful.”

Housing Families First will also provide:

10 additional shelter beds in private room settings

An additional fully handicapped-accessible shelter bedroom and bathroom

Improved family-friendly communal areas and activity areas for children

Additional space for volunteer activities and community resources

More parking spaces for clients, staff, and volunteers

To learn more about the campaign, click here.

