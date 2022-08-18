Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond organization raises $4.4 million for families experiencing homelessness

A Richmond organization has announced it’s raised over $4 million to help families in the area...
A Richmond organization has announced it’s raised over $4 million to help families in the area experiencing homelessness.(Parker Michels-Boyce/Virginia Mercury)
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond organization has announced it’s raised over $4 million to help families in the area experiencing homelessness.

Housing Families First recently completed its Opening Doors for Families Campaign, and the organization says it plans to use the $4.4 million raised to help expand services to 300 additional families dealing with homelessness annually.

“Homelessness is a community issue and it takes the community’s support to create actionable solutions that work,” Kelly Evans, president of the organization’s board of directors said. “To all of the organizations and individuals who made this happen, you were the solution and we are eternally grateful.”

Housing Families First will also provide:

  • 10 additional shelter beds in private room settings
  • An additional fully handicapped-accessible shelter bedroom and bathroom
  • Improved family-friendly communal areas and activity areas for children
  • Additional space for volunteer activities and community resources
  • More parking spaces for clients, staff, and volunteers

To learn more about the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on...
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
Police say the woman was driving what looks like a newer gray Nissan Sentra.
Woman steals debit card after victim leaves it in store reader

Latest News

Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 19 cheetah cubs in 2022
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 19 cheetah cubs in 2022
man indicted on weapons charges
Grand jury indicts man in alleged shooting plot on weapons charge
Court records show that Julio Alvarado Dubon was indicted on a federal charge of possessing a...
Grand jury indicts man in alleged shooting plot on weapons charge
The Virginia Department of Education is headquartered in the James Monroe Building in Richmond.
Virginia Board of Education delays history standards review