Portions of Hanover County experiencing issues with 911, landlines

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in parts of Hanover County are asked to use a cell phone if they need to call 911 due to issues with landlines.

The landlines in the area, including the 911 lines, servicing the Beaverdam, Montpelier, and possibly the Gumtree areas have been out of service since about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lumen - the phone carrier - is working on the problem, county officials said Thursday.

“The outage is limited to landline service in the area. Anyone who needs emergency services should call 911 from a cell phone or the non-emergency number at 804-365-6140,” Hanover County officials said in a news release.

The release said there is currently no estimated time for repair.

