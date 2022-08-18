Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond.

John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9.

Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said.

“At the time of his disappearance, Harris was living at a campground behind Moose’s by the Creek Restaurant on the 1700 Block of Monticello Road,” a release from Charlottesville police said.

Officials said Harris previously lived in Richmond and has family in Lancaster.

Police said he suffers from multiple medical issues.

