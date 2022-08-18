Healthcare Pros
Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(NBC12 (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting.

Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a person shot.

At the scene, police found Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

