Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting.

Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a person shot.

At the scene, police found Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

