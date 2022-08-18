Police: Body of man who jumped off Route 10 bridge recovered from river

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police said the body of a man who jumped off the Route 10 bridge has been recovered from the Appomattox River.

On Aug. 16 at 1:43 p.m., Hopewell Police responded to the Route 10 Bridge on the report of a man who looked like he was going to jump off the bridge. While officers collected information from Sheriff’s deputies on the scene, the man jumped from the bridge into the water.

On Aug. 18, around 10:10 a.m., crews were called back to the scene for the report of remains in the river.

Chesterfield crews assisted in the recovery.

Officials are holding off on identifying the man until the next-of-kin has been notified.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.

