Petersburg police opening sub-station

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are opening a new sub-station that will be used by officers patrolling the downtown area.

The sub-station will be located inside Market Street Lofts along Hinton Street and is an effort to expand community policing.

“Data indicates that community-oriented policing does reduce crime,” said Police Chief Travis Christian. “This sub-station will help Petersburg police continue to build strong and trusting relationships throughout City neighborhoods, deterring crimes.”

There will be no charge to the city for the sub-station.

An official ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

