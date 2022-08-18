Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Petersburg police opening sub-station

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are opening a new sub-station that will be used by officers patrolling the downtown area.

The sub-station will be located inside Market Street Lofts along Hinton Street and is an effort to expand community policing.

“Data indicates that community-oriented policing does reduce crime,” said Police Chief Travis Christian. “This sub-station will help Petersburg police continue to build strong and trusting relationships throughout City neighborhoods, deterring crimes.”

There will be no charge to the city for the sub-station.

An official ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
News to Know for Aug. 16: Alleged shooting plot; Wrong-way crash; Capri Sun recall
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash

Latest News

In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on...
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Families help their U of R students on move-in day 2022.
VCU, U of R students return to campus and new sense of normalcy
Henrico County voters will have the opportunity to participate in a bond referendum to approve...
Henrico County leaders introduce 2022 bond referendum