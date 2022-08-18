News to Know for Aug. 18: Natalie Rainer update; Heroin overdoses; SOL test results

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

Natalie Rainer’s Road To Recovery

A family is thanking the Henrico community for their support after a deadly weekend crash left their loved one fighting to survive.

Natalie Rainer suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a driver while riding her bike. That driver also killed her friend - Jonah Holland.

The Richmond Area Bicycling Association will be holding a memorial ride for Jonah and a recovery ride for Natalie.

The ride will start at General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park in Glen Allen tonight at 6. After some remarks, the group plans on riding 21 miles.

They ask you to bring fully charged lights and to wear a helmet.

Natalie’s uncle says he plans on being there as well.

Police Respond to 4 Overdoses, 1 Death in 24 Hours

The department says four people are believed to have overdosed on heroin.

That includes one person who died.

Police believe these overdoses in a short period of time could mean the drugs are extremely strong- making it more likely to cause an overdose.

Crashes Have Residents Calling For Change

People living along Semmes Avenue in Richmond are fed up with how fast drivers are barreling down their road.

People living along Semmes Avenue in Richmond are fed up with how fast drivers are barreling down their road.

they say their street has become an expressway with high-speed crashes happening day and night.

Neighbors in the area say they have been dealing with this problem for years and are calling for change.

The stretch of road doesn’t discriminate. There are daytime accidents, nighttime accidents, and even police-involved accidents.

The speed limit has also been lowered and there are enhanced speeding fines along Semmes Avenue.

VDOE To Release 2021-22 SOL Test Results

Results from the year before showed the state-wide pass rate fell for each of the three sections of the test, math, science, and reading.

School officials say that the drop was due to pandemic disruptions.

Another Beautiful Day!

Thursday will be another beautiful and dry summer day, but rain chances go up into the start of the weekend.

We will see some morning fog, then mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.