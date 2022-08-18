NBC, Peacock land 7-year deal for ‘Big Ten Saturday Night’ football

(WWBT) - Starting in 2023, NBC and Peacock (NBC’s streaming service) will be home to “Big Ten Saturday Night” football games in primetime.

NBCUniversal and the Big Ten Conference announced the seven-year agreement Thursday, which includes an additional eight Big Ten football games during the season exclusively on Peacock.

“With ‘Big Ten Saturday Night’ and ‘Sunday Night Football’ headlining each fall weekend in primetime on NBC and Peacock, along with our historic Notre Dame Football partnership, NBC Sports will be the home of the premier games in college football and the NFL,” NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a news release.

“NBC and its direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock will offer exciting ways to experience Big Ten sports and marquee events including watching Big Ten football on Saturdays in primetime,” said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren.

The agreement will also bring dozens of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball games - including tournaments - to Peacock.

“This is a major investment in our NBC broadcast platform, which also strengthens our streaming service, Peacock,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The Big Ten Conference is a powerful addition for both, and will deliver big and new audiences throughout the year.”

Peacock is also home to several other sporting events including The Olympics, Premier League soccer matches, golf tournaments, middle weekend matches during Wimbledon and an INDYCAR race.

How to sign up to Peacock for Free

Go to a web browser and go to www.peacocktv.com/freesignup

Put in your email address and create a password (with 10 characters, a letter and a number) that you can remember. You will need to put that in twice to ensure they have it correctly.

Put in your first and last name as well as your gender, birth year and zip code. The birth year is to make sure you are over 18 and can create an account, and the zip code is to make sure you can watch NBC12 News on the live channel.

Congratulations! You have a free Peacock account. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month.

How to Activate PeacockTV.com/TV Activation code

If you want to relish Peacock TV and are looking to know how to activate the peacockTV.com TV activation code, the process is not complicated; we recommend you go through the following steps to finish the process effortlessly:

Get Peacock TV and install it on your device.

Open the app to see options. Select “Get Started” and get an activation code on your screen.

Save the unique peacockTV.com TV activation code to use.

Now grab your phone, laptop or any other device and check on www.PeacockTV.com/TV

You can see a provision to type the code and type the unique code that you saved from your device.

You might have to sign in to Peacock on your phone using the email and password you used to set up the account.

The software will reload automatically, and you can start watching the content on the device.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.