Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 19 cheetah cubs in 2022

The cubs were born in March, June, July and August
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes nearly 20 cheetah cubs that were born this year.

In a news release, the zoo says 19 cheetah cubs from six different litters were born in March, June, July, and August - making it the greatest number of cubs born in a single year in the zoo’s history.

The Cheetah Conservation Center housed at the zoo is not open to the public.

The zoo says the cheetah’s wild population has decreased 93 percent in the last 120 years, making it Africa’s most endangered big cat.

Since 2013, 96 cheetahs have been born at the zoo.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on...
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
Police say the woman was driving what looks like a newer gray Nissan Sentra.
Woman steals debit card after victim leaves it in store reader

Latest News

The RVA Duck race returns to Brown's Island in August 2022.
RVA Duck Race returning to Brown’s Island
The Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9.
Art of Noise, multiple artists set to perform at Richmond Folk Festival
Children's Consignment event runs from Sept. 8-12
Children's Consignment event runs from Sept. 8-12
Local artist set to release debut album
Local artist set to release debut album