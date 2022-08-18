Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 19 cheetah cubs in 2022
The cubs were born in March, June, July and August
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes nearly 20 cheetah cubs that were born this year.
In a news release, the zoo says 19 cheetah cubs from six different litters were born in March, June, July, and August - making it the greatest number of cubs born in a single year in the zoo’s history.
The Cheetah Conservation Center housed at the zoo is not open to the public.
The zoo says the cheetah’s wild population has decreased 93 percent in the last 120 years, making it Africa’s most endangered big cat.
Since 2013, 96 cheetahs have been born at the zoo.
