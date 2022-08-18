Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Lowe’s CEO announces $55M inflation bonuses for hourly associates

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high...
The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s Home Improvement announced Wednesday it will provide an incremental $55 million in inflation bonuses to its hourly frontline workers.

The bonuses are in effort to help hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation, CEO Marvin R. Ellison said in a news release.

“I’d like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication,” he said.

The company employs more than 300,000 workers in the United States and Canada, according to its website, but it is unclear how much associates will receive as part of this bonus.

Higher gas prices and rising rents are among some of the concerns for many consumers.

Additionally, the higher back-to-school costs are a concern for some families. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, education books and supplies are up 3.1%.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on...
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge
People living along Semmes Avenue in Richmond are fed up with how fast drivers are barreling...
Multiple crashes on Semmes Avenue have residents fed up, calling for change

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Accuser and star witness testifies at R. Kelly trial
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring