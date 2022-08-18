GRTC receives $11 million for environmentally friendly public transit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More environmentally friendly public transit will be coming to the streets of Richmond, according to GRTC.

The transit system announced it recently received an $11 million federal grant that will replace 19 of its diesel buses with Compressed Natural Gas buses.

GRTC says CNG buses release less harmful emissions, help improve air quality, and combat climate change.

Here’s how the money will be distributed:

$10,032,000 for the GRTC Transit System to replace natural gas buses that have reached the end of their useful life.

$952,192 for the GRTC Transit System to construct a vehicle storage facility.

$565,000 for the City of Suffolk to purchase new electric buses and charging stations.

GRTC’s CEO Julie Timm spoke about the impact this award will have on the transit system.

“With this award, GRTC will be nearing completion of the conversion to a greener, cleaner fleet. However, even as this transition is nearing completion, GRTC is preparing to study newer and cleaner technologies for the bus fleet and bus facilities of 2050.”

